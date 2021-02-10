Tilray Inks Deal With Grow Pharma To Distribute Medical Cannabis Products In UK

(RTTNews) - Canadian cannabis company Tilray Inc. said it has entered into a deal with UK-based medical cannabis distributor Grow Pharma to import and distribute Tilray's medical cannabis products into the UK.

The agreement enables Tilray to provide authorized UK patients in need with a locally maintained supply of medical cannabis solutions. Grow Pharma will distribute Tilray's medical cannabis products across the UK.

Tilray said it expects to have a range of Good Manufacturing Processes or GMP-certified, medical cannabis products available for patients in the UK by March 2021.

Patients looking to use medical cannabis will be able to access Tilray products in the UK by obtaining prescriptions through private practice or the National Health Service or NHS.

"As demand continues to ramp up in the UK, Tilray is well-positioned to be a leading supplier of medical cannabis products. Regulations are progressing as more and more countries across Europe are recognizing the benefits of medical cannabis and its potential to improve patients' quality of life," said Sascha Mielcarek, Managing Director of Tilray Europe.

Tilray said last week that it reached a deal with Spain-based Worldpharma Biotech to export its GMP-certified medical cannabis from Portugal to Spain through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tilray Portugal Unipessoal Lda or Tilray Portugal.

The shipment marked the first medical cannabis import into Spain by Worldpharma, while Spain became the seventeenth country in the world to receive Tilray medical cannabis. With Tilray's pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, Worldpharma will develop medical cannabis products for clinical trials in Spanish hospitals for diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, and skin inflammation.

In early February, Tilray said it was selected by the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products or ANSM to supply GMP-certified medical cannabis products for experimentation in France.

Tilray will supply medical cannabis products to serve patients in need for the duration of the French experiment that is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

In December 2020, Tilray and Canadian peer Aphria said they have agreed to combine their businesses and create the world's largest global cannabis company based on pro forma revenue.

