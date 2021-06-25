Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $18.20, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.74%.

TLRY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TLRY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.54% higher. TLRY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.