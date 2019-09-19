Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Moves -1.71%: What You Should Know

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $29.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.71% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily of 0%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.

TLRY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TLRY to post earnings of -$0.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 262.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $50.79 million, up 405.37% from the year-ago period.

TLRY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.17 per share and revenue of $177.86 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -105.26% and +312.39%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TLRY should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.07% lower within the past month. TLRY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.