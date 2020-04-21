Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Moves -1.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $6.68, marking a -1.18% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 75.58% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 25.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 22.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TLRY as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TLRY to post earnings of -$0.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 62.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $49.69 million, up 115.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.29 per share and revenue of $237.88 million, which would represent changes of +59.69% and +42.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TLRY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher within the past month. TLRY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

