Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $27.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.85% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TLRY as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TLRY to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 79.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $61.86 million, up 18.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $296.19 million, which would represent changes of +82.33% and +40.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TLRY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.2% higher. TLRY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

