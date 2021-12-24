Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $7.84, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 28.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.87%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tilray, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 10, 2022.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $715.58 million. These totals would mark changes of +41.3% and +142.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.75% lower. Tilray, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

