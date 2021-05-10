Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Moves 14.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Tilray, Inc. TLRY shares ended the last trading session 14.4% higher at $16.18. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 28.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Investors are optimistic on the prospects of the company following the recently completed merger with Aphria. The combined company is one of the leading cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods companies with the largest global geographic footprint in the industry.



This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +79.6%. Revenues are expected to be $61.86 million, up 18.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Tilray, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TLRY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold).

