Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $8.07, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.66% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 17.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 15.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 12.74%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TLRY as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.44, down 62.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $49.69 million, up 115.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.29 per share and revenue of $237.88 million. These totals would mark changes of +59.69% and +42.46%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TLRY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.13% lower within the past month. TLRY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.