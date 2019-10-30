Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $22.21, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.66%.

TLRY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 12, 2019. In that report, analysts expect TLRY to post earnings of -$0.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 262.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $50.26 million, up 400.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.09 per share and revenue of $173.89 million. These totals would mark changes of -91.23% and +303.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TLRY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.36% lower. TLRY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

