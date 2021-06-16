Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $18.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 15.4% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TLRY as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TLRY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 82.81% lower. TLRY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.