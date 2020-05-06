Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $7.41, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TLRY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 11, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.44, down 62.96% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $49.69 million, up 115.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.29 per share and revenue of $237.88 million, which would represent changes of +59.69% and +42.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TLRY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher within the past month. TLRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TLRY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

