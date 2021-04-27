Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $17.72, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 17.48% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TLRY as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TLRY to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 79.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $61.86 million, up 18.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $296.19 million, which would represent changes of +82.33% and +40.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TLRY should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TLRY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

