Tilray Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tilray Inc. (TLRY):

Earnings: -$61.635 million in Q2 vs. $5.797 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q2 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Tilray Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$35.306 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.

Revenue: $144.136 million in Q2 vs. $155.153 million in the same period last year.

