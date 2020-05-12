Tilray Drops Nearly 6% in After-Hours Trading Following Q1 Report

Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) were trading down in after-hours action on Monday, following the release of the Canadian marijuana company's first-quarter results after market close.

Tilray booked $52.1 million in revenue for the quarter, 11% more than the preceding quarter's result, and 126% higher on a year-over-year basis. On the bottom line, it booked a net loss of $184 million ($1.73 per diluted share), an improvement over the preceding quarter's $219 million but a much deeper loss than Q1 2019's $29 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

Revenue was higher than analysts' average estimate of just over $50.6 million. However, those forecasters collectively predicted a net loss of only $0.42 for the period.

Tilray achieved year-over-year sales growth in all of its product categories, in some cases at dramatic rates. Revenue from its core recreational marijuana business rose by 165% to slightly more than $20.9 million. More robust growth came from hemp sales; these climbed almost 300% to $21.3 million (although this was due to a fuller consolidation of its hemp business, Manitoba International, during the quarter).

Revenue in its international medical marijuana segment leaped 221% to $5.8 million, and Tilray is bullish about the future of that market. "As evidenced by our International Medical sales in the quarter, we expect this segment to demonstrate continued growth and positively impact margins," the company wrote in its earnings release.

But investors appeared dismayed by the latest in a string of quarterly losses for the company. Tilray shares were down by almost 6% after hours in the wake of its earnings release late Monday. As of 11:40 a.m. EDT Tuesday, they had recovered somewhat, but remained down by about 3%.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.