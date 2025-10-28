Tilray Brands (XTRA:2HQ) Price Target Increased by 77.27% to 1.59

The average one-year price target for Tilray Brands (XTRA:2HQ) has been revised to 1,59 € / share. This is an increase of 77.27% from the prior estimate of 0,90 € dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0,72 € to a high of 2,21 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.77% from the latest reported closing price of 1,24 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tilray Brands. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2HQ is 0.04%, an increase of 15.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.01% to 134,602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toroso Investments holds 28,972K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,195K shares , representing an increase of 13.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2HQ by 46.45% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF holds 28,117K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,179K shares , representing an increase of 14.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2HQ by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 5,554K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares , representing an increase of 94.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2HQ by 920.15% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 4,419K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,931K shares , representing a decrease of 11.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2HQ by 54.03% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,422K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,913K shares , representing a decrease of 43.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2HQ by 58.67% over the last quarter.

