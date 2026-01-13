Tilray Brands (XTRA:2HQ) Price Target Decreased by 23.26% to 11.31

The average one-year price target for Tilray Brands (XTRA:2HQ) has been revised to 11,31 € / share. This is a decrease of 23.26% from the prior estimate of 14,74 € dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7,67 € to a high of 18,97 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.43% from the latest reported closing price of 7,89 € / share.

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tilray Brands. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2HQ is 0.04%, an increase of 18.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.86% to 152,840K shares.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF holds 28,117K shares representing 24.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,179K shares , representing an increase of 14.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2HQ by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 26,131K shares representing 22.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,972K shares , representing a decrease of 10.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2HQ by 25.30% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 14,849K shares representing 12.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares , representing an increase of 93.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2HQ by 5,094.70% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 10,126K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,419K shares , representing an increase of 56.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2HQ by 687.07% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,942K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares , representing an increase of 73.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2HQ by 1,314.77% over the last quarter.

