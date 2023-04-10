Tilray Brands (TLRY) Q3 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

Investors want to know what it will take to revive the cannabis rally, which catapulted Tilray Brands (TLRY) to its highs of two years ago. Marred by capital constraints, inflation and overproduction, 2022 was brutal year for the entire cannabis sector.

In the case of Tilray, the stock lost 64% over the past year, compared to an 8% decline in the S&P 500 index. This includes 33% declined in the past six months. And when expanding that horizon to three years, the decline has been 56%. Ongoing discussions over federal legalization has yet to create a marketplace where Tilray can thrive, although state-level changes have injected some optimism. Currently down 3.35% year to date, investors are hoping for a rebound. The Canadian cannabis company will report third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results after the closing bell Monday.

While the management has expanded the company’s reach into international markets, investors are waiting for clearer signs of operational improvement, along with increased confidence that the company can capture a meaningful chunk of the cannabis market. Notably, investors are still waiting for the company to show it can compete effectively in the Canadian cannabis market or the wellness sector.

Tilray wants to secure its niche in the THC-based products in the U.S. However, until the U.S. Federal government fully legalizes cannabis sales, the waiting game continues. The company has pivoted slightly by slowing down production at cannabis facilities to raise cash. But without a means to achieve sustainable revenue, profits are going to be hard to come by. As such, the company's ability to move the business beyond the hope of the U.S. legalizing cannabis will be a key question on Monday’s earnings call.

In the three months that ended March, Wall Street expect the company to report a per-share loss of 6 cents on revenue of $150.13 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 7 cents per share on revenue of $151.87 million. For the full year, ending in December, the loss is expected to be 28 cents per share, up 10% year over year, while full-year revenue is expected to decline 3.3% year over year to $607.62 million.

Placing a long-term bet on Tilray requires confidence that not only can the cannabis market continue to expand, but also that global legalization, particularly in the U.S., can grow as well. Currently, there are 37 states have legalized cannabis for medicinal use, while 21 have approved it for recreational use. From a market growth perspective, the global cannabis is expected to surge to north of $80 billion by 2027 from a market valued at $22.5 billion in 2021, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets.

For Tilray, which aims to become a marijuana lifestyle and consumer packaged goods business, the prevailing question is how much of that growth can it capture? In Q2 the company missed on both the top and bottom lines, with revenue falling 7% year over year to $144.1 million as net cannabis revenue and distribution revenue contracted roughly 15% year over year and 13% year over year to $49.9 million and $60.2 million, respectively.

Although revenue decline was offset by a near 90% rise in wellness revenue and 56% rise net beverage alcohol revenue, the company swung to a net loss of $61.6 million, down from an adjusted profit of close to $6 million in the year-ago quarter. On the positive side, the company boasts $433 million cash balance, with only $152 million in long-term debt, meaning it has time to execute its strategy. But for the stock to respond, on Monday the company must demonstrate that the economics of the cannabis industry can deliver sustainable profits.

