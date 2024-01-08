Tilray Brands (TLRY) Q2 2024 Earnings: What to Expect

Investors who have waited patiently for shares of Tilray Brands (TLRY) to make new highs have been rewarded. The stock has surged close to 40% over the past six months, while rising some 22% in just thirty days. But expand that horizon by twelve months and the picture is not as rosy.

Its shares have suffered, falling 22% over the past year, trailing the broader S&P 500 index’s 23% rise. Meanwhile over the past three years, the stock has lost 76% of its value. Ongoing discussions over federal legalization has yet to create a marketplace where Tilray can thrive, although state-level changes have injected some optimism. The Canadian cannabis company will report second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday.

Tilray and other cannabis companies are highly dependent on the U.S. government to do two things: One is to legally reclassify marijuana and/or Congress must pass the long-awaited SAFE Banking Act or similar legislation. The latter would open the cannabis industry to more investment opportunities. While its management has expanded the company’s reach into international markets, and continue to make financial and fundamental improvements, its long-term success still closely-hinge on federal legalization.

Meanwhile, its management has begun to pivot slightly by slowing down production at cannabis facilities to raise cash, while at the same time, diversifying the business into wellness products and beverages. But investors are still waiting for the company to show it can consistently deliver on the bottom line. As such, the company's ability to move the business beyond the hope of the U.S. legalizing cannabis will be a key question on Tuesday's earnings call.

In the three months that ended December, Wall Street expect the company to report a per-share loss of 6 cents on revenue of $195.1 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss came to 11 cents per share on revenue of $144.14 million. For the full year, ending in August, the loss is expected to be 28 cents per share, narrowing from up $2.35 a year ago, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 28.7% year over year to $807.2 million.

The likelihood of federal legalization happening took a step in the right direction on Friday as U.S. Congressman Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Tennessee, in a letter urged the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to complete its review of marijuana’s status, insisting that it be downgraded from a Schedule I to a Schedule III substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

An excerpt from letter to the agency said it was “critical that the DEA’s review is expeditious and that your agency quickly initiate the rulemaking process,” according to news outlet Marijuana Moment. In a letter to lawmakers in December, the DEA said it was reviewing marijuana's scheduling status and will make a determination “after considering the relevant statutory and regulatory criteria and HHS 's scientific and medical evaluation,” according to Marijuana Moment.

From a market growth perspective, the global cannabis is expected to surge to north of $80 billion by 2027 from a market valued at $22.5 billion in 2021, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets. The main question for Tilray investors is whether the company can capture a meaningful chunk of that market share if or when federal legalization law passes.

The company in Q1 beat analyst revenue estimates by $3 million, and grew revenue 15.5% year over year. On the bottom line, its net loss narrowed 15% year over year to $56 million. Progress is being made, fundamentally. But placing a long-term bet on Tilray requires confidence that not only can the cannabis market continue to expand, but also that global legalization, particularly in the U.S., can grow as well.

