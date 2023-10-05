Tilray Brands (TLRY) Q1 Loss Wider, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY reported wider-than-expected loss in first-quarter fiscal 2024, while the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Over the past three months, shares of this current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have increased 41.3% against the industry’s 17.1% drop.

Q1 Highlights

Tilray Brands posted quarterly loss of 10 cents a share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents per share. However, the company reported a loss of 13 cents per share in the prior-year period.



Total revenues jumped 15% year over year to $177 million and came above the consensus estimate of $175 million. Cannabis net revenues climbed 20% to $70 million, while net cannabis revenues were $71 million in the quarter, up 22% on a constant-currency basis. Beverage alcohol net revenues jumped 17% to $24 million. Distribution net revenues rose 14% to $69 million, while on a constant-currency basis, distribution revenues came in at $67 million, up 11% from the prior- year quarter.

Tilray Brands, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tilray Brands, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tilray Brands, Inc. Quote

Adjusted gross profit was $49 million in the quarter, while the adjusted gross margin contracted 400 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 28%.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at $11.4 million, down from $13.5 million in the prior-year quarter, mainly owing to the prior-year HEXO advisory fee revenues.



The company achieved $17.1 million in annualized run-rate savings, which are related to the $27 million synergy plan in connection with the HEXO acquisition. It is on track to achieve its integration plan goals and is confident that HEXO will be a successful acquisition. It has accomplished $6.8 million in annualized run-rate savings related to the $8 million cost reduction plan in Europe.

Other Financial Aspects

Tilray Brands ended the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $177.5 million, net accounts receivable of $82.1 million and stockholders’ equity of $3,379.4 million, excluding non-controlling interest of $22.2 million.

Outlook

For the fiscal year ending May 31, 2024, management reiterated adjusted EBITDA of $68-$78 million, indicating growth of 11-27% versus fiscal 2023.

Additionally, the company anticipates generating positive adjusted free cash flow.

Some Solid Staple Bets

Inter Parfums IPAR, which manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance-related products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inter Parfums’ current financial-year sales indicates 19.7% growth from the year-ago reported figure. IPAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.9% on average.



Helen of Troy HELE, a provider of several consumer products, currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). HELE’s expected earnings per share growth rate for three to five years is 8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Helen of Troy’s current fiscal-year sales suggests a decline of 2.9% from the year-ago reported numbers. HELE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average.



Ingredion Inc. INGR, a producer and distributor of sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INGR’s current financial-year earnings per share is expected to rise 23.9% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.