Tilray Brands takes full ownership of cannabis drinks maker Truss Beverage

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Tilray Brands TLRY.O said on Friday it had acquired the remaining 57.5% stake it did not own in cannabis-infused drinks maker Truss Beverage from Molson Coors TAP.N, as the pot firm seeks to broaden its customer base.

The company's chief executive officer, Irwin Simon, last month told Reuters Tilray was actively seeking strategic acquisitions in the spirits and beverages industry.

Tilray said the acquisition would strengthen its market position and streamline sales and distribution.

Earlier this month, the company said it would acquire eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch ABI.BR for $85 million.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

