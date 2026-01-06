Tilray Brands Readies for Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY is expected to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Jan. 8, 2026, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $209.7 million, indicating a drop of 0.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for loss of 14 cents per share has been narrower than the loss of $1 recorded in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has narrowed from a loss of 17 cents per share seen 30 days ago.



In the last reported quarter, the company registered an earnings surprise of 100%. It has delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 8.3% in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of TLRY’s Results

Tilray Brands’ quarterly performance might show underlying weaknesses, including margin pressures across core segments, reflecting a heavier mix of lower-margin cannabis products and structurally weaker profitability in the beverage business. Weak margins in the Beverage and Cannabis businesses have been hurting overall margins for a while. The company’s craft brands and spirits have been facing challenges as well.



Although the beverage segment has been soft-impacted by ongoing SKU rationalization, the company is focused on its turnaround. It is making progress against the beer integration, optimizing strategy and Project 420 initiative. Management sees potential for the beverage category based on the diversification of offerings and the superior products with improved operations, leveraged acquired brands and supporting performance.



The company is committed to expanding access, fostering innovation and supporting regulatory progress globally. Strength in the Wellness business, with a robust product portfolio and expansion efforts, is likely to be a tailwind. Such positives are expected to offer some cushion to the company’s quarterly performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for TLRY

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tilray Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Tilray Brands, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Tilray Brands, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Tilray Brands, Inc. Quote

Tilray Brands has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 19 cents, which implies a 35.7% year-over-year increase. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $642.3 million, which indicates a surge of 93.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 42.9%, on average.



Constellation Brands STZ currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.51% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for STZ’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, which indicates a decline of 11.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. STZ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter EPS is pegged at $2.65, which implies an 18.5% decrease year over year.



Monster Beverage MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for MNST’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, which indicates a rise of 13.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS is pegged at 48 cents, which implies a 26.3% increase year over year.

