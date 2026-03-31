Tilray Brands' Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: What's in The Offing?

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY is expected to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 1, 2026, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $205.9 million, indicating a rise of 10.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for quarterly loss of 14 cents per share has been narrower than the loss of $1 recorded in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company registered a negative earnings surprise of 192.9%. It has delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 19.1% in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of TLRY’s Results

Tilray Brands is focused on building a diversified global consumer packaged goods platform with a solid exposure to cannabis, beverages and wellness. The company is expanding its global cannabis business, particularly in international markets such as Europe, where it is prioritizing higher-margin opportunities. It is strengthening its position as a science-driven medical cannabis leader through research, clinical trials and a broad product portfolio.



The company is committed to expanding access, fostering innovation and supporting regulatory progress globally. Strength in its Wellness business, with a robust product portfolio and expansion efforts, is likely to have been a tailwind. The company’s strategy is centered on leveraging its diversified platform, strengthening its presence in high-growth and high-margin markets, and driving value through innovation and operational excellence. Such positives are expected to have driven the company’s performance in the quarter under review.



On the flip side, Tilray Brands’ performance is likely to have shown underlying weaknesses, including margin pressures across core segments, reflecting a heavier mix of lower-margin cannabis products and structurally weaker profitability in the beverage business. Weak margins in the Beverage business have been hurting overall margins for a while. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its Beverage business revenues is pegged at $47.6 million for the quarter under review, down 15% from the year-ago quarter.



Although the beverage segment has been soft, impacted by ongoing SKU rationalization and category-wide headwinds in the craft beer segment, the company is focused on its turnaround. It is making progress against the beer integration, optimizing strategy and Project 420 initiative. Management sees potential for the beverage category based on the diversification of offerings and the superior products with improved operations, leveraged acquired brands and supporting performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for TLRY

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tilray Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Tilray Brands has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Tilray Brands, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Tilray Brands, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Tilray Brands, Inc. Quote

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Apyx Medical Corporation APYX currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.21% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at a loss of 11 cents, wider than a loss of 10 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Apyx Medical’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $11.8 million, which indicates a surge of 24.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. APYX delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 50% in the last reported quarter.



LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. LMAT currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for LMAT’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $66.7 million, which indicates a rise of 11.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS is pegged at 66 cents, which implies a 37.5% increase year over year. LMAT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.9%, on average.



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.23% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 EPS is pegged at $1.07, which implies a 5.9% year-over-year increase.



The consensus estimate for GE HealthCare Technologies’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.1 billion, which indicates a rise of 5.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. GEHC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.