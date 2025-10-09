Markets
TLRY

Tilray Brands Q1 Net Loss Sharply Narrows; Stock Up 16%

October 09, 2025 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cannabis cultivator Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY, TLRY.TO) reported Thursday a first-quarter a net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray of $0.32 million or $0.00 per share, sharply wider than a net loss of $39.17 million or $0.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net revenue for the quarter increased 5 percent to $209.50 million from $200.04 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts were looking for revenues of $213.98 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TLRY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.