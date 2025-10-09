Tilray Brands Q1 Net Loss Sharply Narrows; Stock Up 16%

(RTTNews) - Cannabis cultivator Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY, TLRY.TO) reported Thursday a first-quarter a net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray of $0.32 million or $0.00 per share, sharply wider than a net loss of $39.17 million or $0.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net revenue for the quarter increased 5 percent to $209.50 million from $200.04 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts were looking for revenues of $213.98 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.