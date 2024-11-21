Tilray Brands presents 2024 holiday spirits, craft beverage gift guide

Tilray (TLRY) Brands presents its 2024 holiday spirits and craft beverage gift guide, full of unique gift ideas for your loved ones. This curated selection features new spirits, brews, sparkling water, non-alcoholic brews, and new hemp-derived delta-9 THC drinks from Tilray Brands’ portfolio of craft beverage brands. In addition to the gift guide, Tilray announces a series of holiday events at select brew pubs across the U.S.

