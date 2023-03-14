Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $2.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.64% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 14.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tilray Brands, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tilray Brands, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 225%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $151.36 million, down 0.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.33 per share and revenue of $607.53 million, which would represent changes of -17.86% and -3.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.1% higher. Tilray Brands, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.