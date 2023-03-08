Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $2.59, moving -1.15% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 16.56% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tilray Brands, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tilray Brands, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 225%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $151.36 million, down 0.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.33 per share and revenue of $607.53 million, which would represent changes of -17.86% and -3.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.81% lower. Tilray Brands, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

