Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $2.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.76% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 17.42% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.91% in that time.

Tilray Brands, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 225% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $151.36 million, down 0.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.33 per share and revenue of $607.53 million. These totals would mark changes of -17.86% and -3.32%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.48% higher. Tilray Brands, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

