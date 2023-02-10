Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $2.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tilray Brands, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tilray Brands, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 200%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $154.28 million, up 1.58% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.32 per share and revenue of $614.47 million, which would represent changes of -14.29% and -2.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.77% higher. Tilray Brands, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

