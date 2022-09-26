Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $2.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.74% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 28.98% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 7.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tilray Brands, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 7, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $155.69 million, down 7.34% from the prior-year quarter.

TLRY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $652.08 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.43% and +3.77%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tilray Brands, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

