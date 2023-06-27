Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $1.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.05% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

Tilray Brands, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 88.24% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $153.02 million, down 0.2% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tilray Brands, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

