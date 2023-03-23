Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $2.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.56% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

Tilray Brands, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tilray Brands, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 225%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $149.66 million, down 1.45% from the prior-year quarter.

TLRY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.33 per share and revenue of $605.39 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.86% and -3.66%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.1% higher within the past month. Tilray Brands, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

