Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $4.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 23.15% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 8.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.5% in that time.

Tilray Brands, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $159.07 million, up 2.53% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.24 per share and revenue of $649.61 million, which would represent changes of +14.29% and +3.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.11% higher within the past month. Tilray Brands, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.