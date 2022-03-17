Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $5.41, marking a +1.5% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 25.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 5.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tilray Brands, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

TLRY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.23 per share and revenue of $663.93 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50% and +125.19%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tilray Brands, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

