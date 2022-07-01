Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $3.15, marking a +0.96% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 29.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.3%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tilray Brands, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, up 36.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $154.68 million, up 8.75% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.88% lower within the past month. Tilray Brands, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.