Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $3.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 23.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tilray Brands, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, up 36.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $154.68 million, up 8.75% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.88% lower. Tilray Brands, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

