Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $1.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.94% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 36.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tilray Brands, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 88.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $153.02 million, down 0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tilray Brands, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

