Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $3.85, moving +1.85% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.08% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 9.41% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tilray Brands, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $159.07 million, up 2.53% from the prior-year quarter.

TLRY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.24 per share and revenue of $649.61 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.29% and +3.38%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.11% higher within the past month. Tilray Brands, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

