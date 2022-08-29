Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $3.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tilray Brands, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $156.54 million, down 6.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $653.38 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.43% and +3.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.43% lower within the past month. Tilray Brands, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

