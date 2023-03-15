Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $2.36, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 19.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tilray Brands, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 225% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $151.36 million, down 0.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.33 per share and revenue of $607.53 million. These totals would mark changes of -17.86% and -3.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.1% higher within the past month. Tilray Brands, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.