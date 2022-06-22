Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $3.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.83% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 23.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tilray Brands, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, up 36.36% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $154.68 million, up 8.75% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.88% lower within the past month. Tilray Brands, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.