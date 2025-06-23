Tilray Brands, Inc. Unveils Exciting 2025 Summer Cannabis Collection Featuring Innovative Formats and Flavors

Tilray Brands launches its 2025 summer cannabis collection featuring innovative products across various formats, enhancing summer experiences for consumers.

Tilray Brands, Inc. has announced its 2025 summer cannabis collection, featuring a variety of innovative products designed to enhance the summer experience for consumers across Canada. This collection, developed by its subsidiaries Aphria Inc. and High Park Holdings Ltd., includes new THC beverages like XMG Atomic Sours, refreshing seltzers from the Mollo brand, and powerful pre-rolls such as Good Supply's Double Dutchies. Additionally, the lineup features potent vapes, aromatic flower products, and unique items like Redecan's live resin infused pre-rolls. Tilray aims to connect with consumers through a diverse range of offerings that cater to different preferences, solidifying its position as a leader in the cannabis and lifestyle markets.

TORONTO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, announces its 2025 summer cannabis collection offered by its wholly-owned licensed cannabis producers, Aphria Inc. and High Park Holdings Ltd. This curated roundup features bold new formats, flavour-packed innovations, and elevated classics from Tilray’s powerhouse brands – all designed to complement the carefree spirit of summer.





Whether you're heading to a cottage weekend, a festival, or just soaking up the sun with friends, our latest launches across Canada deliver something for every kind of cannabis consumer - from premium pre-rolls and potent vapes to refreshing beverages and infused edibles.









THC Beverages:







Sip, and Chill









XMG:











XMG Atomic Sours Beverages -



Just launched and is already a fan favourite. These bold, sour-infused drinks are bursting with flavour and THC. Keep the momentum going all summer long.













Mollo:











Mollo Blackberry Seltzer (4-pack) -



Launching August in Ontario. A juicy, refreshing twist on your classic Mollo.



Launching August in Ontario. A juicy, refreshing twist on your classic Mollo.





Mollo Strawberry Guava Seltzer -



Arriving in August (Ontario only for now). Tropical, tart, and crushable.











High-Potency Pre-Rolls:







Big Hits, Bold Flavours









Good Supply:











Double Dutchies 2x1g Pre-Rolls -



Perfect for on-the-go adventures and sharing with friends. These double-sized pre-rolls are designed for on-the-go use.











Perfect for on-the-go adventures and sharing with friends. These double-sized pre-rolls are designed for on-the-go use.





Peach Bum 3x0.6g Infused Pre-Rolls -



Now kief-coated for even more potency and flavour. Keep an eye out for Mango and Guava updates later this summer.











Now kief-coated for even more potency and flavour. Keep an eye out for Mango and Guava updates later this summer.





Mini Monsters Mix Pack (2x1.19g) -



The hard-hitting impact of a Monster, made mini. Includes Golden Guy (Sativa) and Monkey Walker (Indica) – a dynamic duo for any summer vibe.













Redecan





:











Live Resin Infused Pre-Rolls



- Authentic, potent, and perfectly true to strain. These pre-rolls are crafted for those who appreciate the full expression of the plant.















Vapes:







Smooth, Potent, and Perfect for On-the-Go









Redecan:











Legit Live Resin AIO Vape -



Experience the taste of purity with zero additives and zero added terpenes. Just pure, potent live resin in a sleek all-in-one format.













Good Supply:











Mango Jango 2g 510 Vape -



A tropical taste in every puff. With THC, CBG, and CBD, this 2g vape delivers an uplifting vibe that’s perfect for daytime sessions.















Flower:







Aromatic, Potent, and Perfectly Balanced









Broken Coast Cannabis: Creamy, Dreamy, and Coming Soon











Coffee Creamer (3.5g/7g) -



Launching August 2025 in all major markets, this smooth and aromatic indica blends rich coffee and creamy vanilla notes for a flavour experience perfect for summer.













About Tilray Brands







Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.





Products under the Broken Coast, Good Supply and Redecan brands are promoted and sold by Tilray’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Aphria Inc.





Products under the Mollo and XMG brands are promoted and sold by Tilray’s wholly-owned subsidiary, High Park Holdings Ltd.





For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit



Tilray.com



and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.







Forward-Looking Statements











Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “ahead,” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.











For more information:







Tilray Brands Media:





news@tilray.com









For investor inquiries, please contact:





investors@tilray.com







