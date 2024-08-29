Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Trades Flat On The Day: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) ending at $1.70, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 16.26% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Tilray Brands, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 60% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $214.95 million, up 21.47% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.12 per share and a revenue of $901.71 million, demonstrating changes of +63.64% and +14.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.76% higher. Tilray Brands, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 163, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

