Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) standing at $1.89, reflecting a -1.56% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 15.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Tilray Brands, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 29, 2024. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $225.65 million, indicating a 22.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Tilray Brands, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.