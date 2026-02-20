Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $7.75, marking a -1.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.9%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.58% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 1%.

The upcoming earnings release of Tilray Brands, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.14, indicating a 86% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $205.93 million, reflecting a 10.85% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.56 per share and revenue of $871.99 million, indicating changes of -660% and +6.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Tilray Brands, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

