Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) ending at $1.80, denoting a -0.55% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.08%.

The company's stock has dropped by 10.4% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $225.65 million, reflecting a 22.51% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.30 per share and revenue of $784.34 million. These totals would mark changes of -42.86% and +25.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.34% increase. As of now, Tilray Brands, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

