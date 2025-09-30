Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) was down 6.49% at $1.73. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 34.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 9, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.03, reflecting a 25% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $206.83 million, indicating a 3.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.11 per share and a revenue of $877.28 million, representing changes of -1200% and +6.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tilray Brands, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

