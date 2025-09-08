Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $1.12, marking a -5.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 83.44% outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 5.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.03, signifying a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $206.83 million, up 3.39% from the prior-year quarter.

TLRY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $877.28 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1200% and +6.12%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Tilray Brands, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

