Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $0.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.14%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 9.84% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.22%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 8, 2025. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $211.7 million, reflecting a 12.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.19 per share and a revenue of $904.53 million, indicating changes of +42.42% and +14.65%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.39% increase. Currently, Tilray Brands, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 160, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

