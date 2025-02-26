Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $0.80, marking a -1.19% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.43%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 25.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 7.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its upcoming release. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $214.6 million, indicating a 13.94% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

TLRY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $905.32 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.39% and +14.75%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Tilray Brands, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, finds itself in the bottom 49% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TLRY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

