Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $0.40, moving -2.84% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.52% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 11.24% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Tilray Brands, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $254.8 million, up 10.84% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.01 per share and revenue of $850.75 million, indicating changes of -206.06% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Tilray Brands, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.